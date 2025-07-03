-
I just recently updated to Version Vivaldi 7.5.3735.41. When I used to open up the bookmarks panel, the focus was on the last bookmark I used. Now when I open it up, the focus is at the top, and I have to scroll back down to the bottom.
Is the a way to change this behavior? If not, please add an option in settings to do so. Thank you.
@n6oli147 For me with 7.5.3735.41Win 11 23H2 the last used bookmark is selected, but the panel has no focus.
But F7 gives me focus to correct last bookmark in panel.
For me it started after I updated Vivaldi to 7.5.3735.41 . Don't know if they changed anything or not. Tried clearing cache, among other things. Open bookmarks panel, scroll to bottom, click on bookmark, close bookmarks panel, open bookmarks panel, bookmarks at the top of the list, not on the last bookmark used like it use to be.
Looks like I'll just downgrade back to Vivaldi.7.4.3684.55.x64. If that fails, I'll just restore a Macrium backup I made yesterday, and turn off Vivaldi updates until they fix the issue.
Looks like I'll just downgrade back to Vivaldi.7.4.3684.55.x64.
Downgrade to 7.4 will break browser profile.
On own risk – this could work (without any warranty): If you have a backup of profile from your 7.4 installation, you can delete the profile of 7.5 and replace with the one from 7.4.
Thanks for the suggestion DoctorG, but unfortunately that didn't work. I deleted the existing profile, and replaced it with the profile from the Macrium backup. So, it's not profile related, it's the new version of Vivaldi.
How about downgrading, then replacing the profile from the Macrium backup? What do you think?
I ended up installing a stand alone version of Vivaldi.7.4.3684.55.x64. Bookmarks panel works as it should for me now.
I don't know why they go and change things for the worst. I sent in a bug report so maybe they can put it back the way it was.
@n6oli147 What DoctorG was saying, the only way you might be able to downgrade to 7.4 was if you also restored your profile. He was not saying restoring your profile would fix your focus issue, but that 7.4 can't run with an updated profile.