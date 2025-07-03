-
Hi!
I don't know if it's just me, but the new lose submenu for closing tabs is not good. It was perfect having the options there with just one click.
mib2berlin Soprano
@perik76
Hi, you can add/remove/move all items in Settings > Appearance > Menu Customisation.
Choose Tab from the list, move with the mouse, delete with the Del key.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
It's not just you. I don't know who decided we suddenly need more extra steps for such a basic, frequently used feature. Also changing our old defaults isn't nice. On a new profile, sure, but please don't mess with our customized profiles.
OMG. I feel the same. How to UNSTACK this? Who had the idea to stack the most used function on right click lol?
I don't see an option to unstack this from Menu customization panel, because it's on right-click, not in the browser menu itself. /
EDIT:: OK I found it! Go to Menu Customization->Tab, there you can unstack this.
@perik76 and all.
Chill guys, they made configurable: see
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
Chill guys, they made configurable:
See:
Also changing our old defaults isn't nice. On a new profile, sure, but please don't mess with our customized profiles.
Big difference between customization and forcibly changing something people already customized.
One is positive, the other spawns malcontent.
LunaSterling
At the very least they should had let us export our custom menus before changing them.
Redoing them was not a nice experience.