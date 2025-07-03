-
Inquisitorr
Why were they made so small??
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Inquisitorr See: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/start-page/#Quick_Settings
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/speed-dials/#Other_Speed_Dial_Settings
but then it turns them from icons into thumbnails...
the icon view has totally shrunk with the latest update with huge amounts of space between the rows and columns..
thumbnail view is not good for many people.. my thumbnails just look like an endless blur of text..
So im basically gonna have to make a custom thumbnail for every single site on my speeddial lol (Which is also annoying because the thumb dimensions are not square)
I want icons not thumbnails, but I don't want them barely visible with huge amounts of space like they are in the latest update
AlexPortfoy
Ikr?
Before (7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit):
After (7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit):
If anything, icons and icon groups should be bigger! There's a lot of space to work with. Or, at least, the page should be scalable, but the slider below is locked at 100%.
Edit: Never mind. I found the User Interface Zoom in Settings, so that makes it a little better, though all other UI elements are now huge.
This change might be fine for the mobile edition, but not for desktops.
check this thread
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/109954/speed-dial-icon-thumbnail-size-7.5.3735.44-stable-channel-64-bit
there's css solutions to fix it
mine is now back to looking presentable
but yeh, whoever made the change was fixing something that really was not broken
AlexPortfoy
@Dimspace
Hey thanks that makes it better! I can't say, though, that I'm enthralled with needing to rely on a customized css to get back to the previous UI look especially since it may not work in a future release. That became tedious with Thunderbird and Firefox in the past, so I'm not really looking forward to having to do that with Vivaldi. Anyway, thanks again.