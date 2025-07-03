-
DuaneWoolley
I've just noticed after upgrading to v7.5 that the "I don't care about cookies" source is no longer in the list of ad blocking sources. Is this correct? If not how do I add it back in again?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@DuaneWoolley What version did you update from? The IDCAC filter list was removed in 7.1:
[Ad Blocker] Remove the IDCAC filter as it is outdated and server has outdated certificate (VB-112862)
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-on-desktop-7-1/
The main reason is obvious:
Last modified: 30 Nov 2023 11:33 UTC
https://www.i-dont-care-about-cookies.eu/abp/
DuaneWoolley
@Pathduck thanks for that. That explains it.
I updated from 7.4. I noticed I was getting more cookie warnings, so checked the sources to make sure the remove cookie sources were still ticked and that's why I noticed it was no longer there. I'll start taking a bit more notice of the change logs.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@DuaneWoolley Adding the list back from the url should still be possible. It's up to you if you want to run an outdated+unmaintained blocklist.
EasyList should do the same job, but possibly there are some rules that still work better in IDCAC.
At the time the server admins for the list had not updated their certificate, so updating the list didn't work in any case. They've since fixed that, who knows for how long they will care.