Is it possible to have Pinned tabs that restor the the original URL at browser start?
-
AlexBrandt23
Hello community,
I use workspaces and pinned tabs quite a bit. However, for me the problem is when we start navigating a website within a pinned tab. Eventually at browser startup the next day, I will end up on that new page I had navigated to.
What I would actually like to achieve is a pinned tab that acts like a Speed Dial. The tab has a default URL associated with it and reverts to that URL at Startup.
Is this possible?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@AlexBrandt23 If one navigates to a new URL in a tab, whether it is pinned or not, reverting to the Original URL on restarting would lose one’s current place. Not a good idea.
Click and hold the back button to navigate to the original URL (the last page on the drop list), or customise the Address Bar to add the Rewind button.
There is already a feature request to Lock Pinned Tabs, which would prevent navigation in pinned tabs.
-
@AlexBrandt23 Please vote for feature request with thumbs button below the post at pages
-
AlexBrandt23
@DoctorG
Done.
-
@AlexBrandt23 Good