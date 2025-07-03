Hello community,

I use workspaces and pinned tabs quite a bit. However, for me the problem is when we start navigating a website within a pinned tab. Eventually at browser startup the next day, I will end up on that new page I had navigated to.

What I would actually like to achieve is a pinned tab that acts like a Speed Dial. The tab has a default URL associated with it and reverts to that URL at Startup.

Is this possible?