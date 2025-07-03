-
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes backported security patch from the Chromium upstream (CVE-2025-6554).
Glasses
synchronizic
Ok, where is the tabs exporting feature in the Android version? To the Bookmarks, as the best variant, for example...
@synchronizic
Hi, we have a feature request since 2023, it got 2 user votes.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90229/android-tabs-to-export-or-move-to-the-desktop
Open your Android tabs on desktop and save it as bookmarks there.
@synchronizic
Isn't that what you want?
You can select tabs and bookmark them in a folder whose default name will be "New folder" + the current date and time. Can be copied to the tab URL clipboard (as a list: "number. URL").
@far4
Oh interesting, I never know.
Is this new?
@mib2berlin
This is not the newest thing: it has already been discussed on the forum at least once. But not old either
Unfortunately, this fails to transfer the list of tabs from one browser to another, e.g. Vivaldi release Vivaldi snap; when you try, only the last URL is transferred and one tab opens.
But I was able to expand the list of URLs into a Notes! Not Vivaldi Notes, but I have this apart application, it just writes from share to a text file.
@far4
Hm, feature but doesn't work correctly.
I have to test this in a bit, maybe it makes sense to make a bug report.