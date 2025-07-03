-
Version: 7.5.3735.41 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit)
Heute habe ich die neue Version erhalten und seitdem befindet sich hinter dem Mail Icon, das sich in der Statusleiste befindet, ein rotes Ausrufezeichen.
Die Accounts habe ich überprüft die sind ok. Die Protokolle sind leer, auch hier befindet sich ein rotes Ausrufezeichen hinter den Konten.
Ich bin etwas ratlos. Hat jemand einen Tipp woran das liegen kann?
-
@Stephan_63 Auch nach Neustart von Vivaldi?
-
@DoctorG
Ja, auch nach einem Neustart. Ganz kurz (1-2 sek.) sieht anstelle des roten Ausrufezeichens die Anzahl neuer Mails
-
@Stephan_63 Bei welchem Konto passiert das?
Wenn du in der Statuszeile für Mail das Log ansiehst, steht da was wenn du auf Info stellst.
Hast du in Einstellungen → Mail → Erweiterte Einstellungen → Log Level schon das Log für IMAP und SMTP aktiviert?
-
Ich habe zwei Konten und beide haben ein grünes Häkchen.
Den Log habe ich eingeschaltet und Vivaldi neu gestartet.
Wenn ich mir den Log der einzelnen Konten ansehe, wird kein Fehler angezeigt. Wenn ich aber auf alle Konten stelle, bekomme ich folgende Warnung
14:41:11.854 warn [Mail - Threading] The message references itself, id 32519
-
@Stephan_63 said in [Mail] Rotes Ausrufezeichen hinter Mail Icon in der Statusleiste:
Wenn ich mir den Log der einzelnen Konten ansehe, wird kein Fehler angezeigt. Wenn ich aber auf alle Konten stelle, bekomme ich folgende Warnung
14:41:11.854 warn [Mail - Threading] The message references itself, id 32519
Hmm, seltsam.
Das kommt auch wieder, wenn du das Log löscht?
-
@DoctorG said in [[Mail]
Hmm, seltsam.
Das kommt auch wieder, wenn du das Log löscht?
Ja, identische Meldung.
-
@Stephan_63 Vielleicht spinnt die Mailsuchdatenbank.
Wenn du folgendes machst: in der Statuszeile für Vivaldi Mail das Zahnrad → Erweitert → E-Mail-Suchdatenbank neu aufbauen und neu starten.
Gehts dann?
-
@Stephan_63 Ich frage auch mal intern.
-
@DoctorG said in [[Mail]
Gehts dann?
Nee, keine Veränderung
-
Und Mails kannst du empfangen und senden?
Wenn ja, dann warten wir mal ab, bis eine Person des Entwicklungsteams vielleicht mir antwortet. Ja, das ! ist eher störend.
-
@DoctorG said in [Mail] Rotes Ausrufezeichen hinter Mail Icon in der Statusleiste:
Und Mails kannst du empfangen und senden?
Wenn ja, dann warten wir mal ab, bis eine Person des Entwicklungsteams vielleicht mir antwortet. Ja, das ! ist eher störend.
Ja, zumindest habe ich noch keine Probleme festgestellt.
Ich bin ja ein großer Fan von Vivaldi, aber gerade beim Mail hatte ich schon des Öfteren Probleme. Jetzt ist noch ein Problem mit Skool.com (separater Post). Ich hoffe Vivaldi übernimmt sich nicht.
-
Zum Problem mit dem roten !:
Hat ein interner Tester auch bestätigt.
Entwickler sagte, mal auf Debug umstellen, damit mehr geloggt wird.
Bitte kannst du das mal probieren und schauen, was dann im Log kommt?
Also Info - Alle Konten
-
Hello @Stephan_63
Thanks for letting us know about this, we are investigating.
Could you try hovering your mouse pointer over the root folder of your account(s) under All Accounts in your Mail Panel? The root account folders are the ones that are labeled with the account's email address.
If all is well then hovering your mouse over these will show some message counters, but they do also show error messages when applicable. Please let me know if you see such a message on any of your accounts.
-
Hello @gudmundurg74
I have two accounts. One is fine and shows the message counter. The second one displays the message as follows: Mailbox doesn't exist: INBOX.Offener Kanal(0.001 + 0.000 secs). But with this Account I receive mails and in the setting it has the green check mark.
-
@DoctorG said in [[Mail]
Bitte kannst du das mal probieren und schauen, was dann im Log kommt?
Also Info - Alle Konten
Dann kommt: 21:12:02.923 warn [Mail - Threading] The message references itself, id 32519
Also keine Änderung
-
@Stephan_63 said in [Mail] Rotes Ausrufezeichen hinter Mail Icon in der Statusleiste:
Hello @gudmundurg74
I have two accounts. One is fine and shows the message counter. The second one displays the message as follows: Mailbox doesn't exist: INBOX.Offener Kanal(0.001 + 0.000 secs). But with this Account I receive mails and in the setting it has the green check mark.
Right, so that error is causing the exclamation sign on the Account button but the account is otherwise OK.
I think I see what's going on, we'll fix this asap, thanks for your help!
-
This should be fixed in the latest update, see https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-two-7-5/.