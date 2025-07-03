Hello @ Stephan_63

Thanks for letting us know about this, we are investigating.

Could you try hovering your mouse pointer over the root folder of your account(s) under All Accounts in your Mail Panel? The root account folders are the ones that are labeled with the account's email address.

If all is well then hovering your mouse over these will show some message counters, but they do also show error messages when applicable. Please let me know if you see such a message on any of your accounts.