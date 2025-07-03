How to disable the New Tab Animation and how do i prioritize my address bar suggestions.
-
timothy37camp
Hey, is there any way to disable the bouncing new tab animation.
And, also what happened to the reordering button which used to be there in "Address Field Suggestion"
-
@timothy37camp Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@timothy37camp Can be switched of at Settings → Appearance → Windows Appearance → Use Animation
The button for changing order was removed since 7.5 Snapshot and is not in 7.5 Stable.
-
timothy37camp
Even after disabling the animation this effect is still present.
And, why the hell have you guys removed the custom address bar suggestion reordering feature.
-
@timothy37camp said in How to disable the New Tab Animation and how do i prioritize my address bar suggestions.:
Even after disabling the animation this effect is still present.
Strange, with new tasb it did not happen, but while closing tabs.
Worked in the past in some version.
And, why the hell have you guys removed the custom address bar suggestion reordering feature.
Decision was made by developers, such change was done to the new address field dropdown feature called Omnibox. I understand that such changes do not please some users.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@timothy37camp
Hi, I cant reproduce it on Windows 11:
I have animation usually disabled in Windows 11 directly, enabled it for the test.
-
Disable Animation works for me after Vivaldi 7.5.3735.41 restart.
Tab do not animate while closing or adding new ones.
-
timothy37camp
@DoctorG do know any way to re order the suggestions in address bar.
for the animation i will see if get fixed on a fresh installation of vivaldi or not.
One more thing, do you know any way to export the complete setting/config of the vivaldi browser.
-
greybeard Ambassador
@DoctorG
But hasn't Omnibox been around since Chrome Version 0.0001?
In my opininon there should be an option to Remove it. It is ugly and makes it impossible to add a nice background.
Perhaps an over-reaction to Opera Ver. 13. I had never used Chrome and this just struck me as Overkill to use goofle as your search.