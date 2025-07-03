-
khehenrique
This latest update (7.5.3735.41) has ruined one of the things I liked most about the browser, which was the way it memorized windows. Now, every time I start the browser, I have to resize the window to match the format it was in the last time. This has ruined Vivaldi's difference from other browsers. I hope they fix this, otherwise I'm going to uninstall it, because to have something like the others, I'll go to a more well-known browser.
Modedit: title. Please use more descriptive titles.
@khehenrique I cn not reproduce such issue 7.5.3735.41 / Win 11 23H2.
You mean the browser window?
How do you set the window size?
How do you exit the browser and how start it again?
@DoctorG So, I use several independent browser windows. I use two vertical monitors and in each one I use 3 Vivaldi windows. Until the last update, every time I closed the browser (start menu > exit), when I reopened it, it would be in exactly the same position and size on the 2 vertical monitors. However, in this last update, it does not completely fill the space, and I have to drag to resize it (using power toys), which until then was not necessary. I hope I was able to explain my complaint well. And I am using Win 11 24H2.
@khehenrique Oh, seems a issue with multi-monitor setup.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG Ok, I'll do what you suggested. Just to visually demonstrate, I recorded the screen of one of the monitors demonstrating what I mentioned, here's the link to the Gdrive https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BPwBxi42rMIKGtaclFPA1n1WfSQYftx5/view?usp=sharing. I know it seems like something very trivial to complain about, but it was an important differentiator of Vivaldi for me.
@DoctorG VB-118325
@khehenrique Thanks.
As i have no multi-monitor setup on Windows 11 i can not test, but is try to ask in internal team chat. Please ask from time to time if i got a answer,