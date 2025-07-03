This latest update (7.5.3735.41) has ruined one of the things I liked most about the browser, which was the way it memorized windows. Now, every time I start the browser, I have to resize the window to match the format it was in the last time. This has ruined Vivaldi's difference from other browsers. I hope they fix this, otherwise I'm going to uninstall it, because to have something like the others, I'll go to a more well-known browser.

Modedit: title. Please use more descriptive titles.