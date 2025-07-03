@ czvacko I can reproduce it now with Czech UI.

You have activated in Panel below the checkbox Automaticky prelozot?

Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.

Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.

And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".

Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.