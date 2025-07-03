-
Is it possible to improve the translator so that it preserves the newline in the translated text? Without this, the translated text is difficult to read.
-
@czvacko Can not reproduce this 7.5.3735.41 Win 11 23H2.
Which Vivaldi version is this?
Where did you copy such text?
Which language had you set in your UI?
-
@DoctorG Version is 7.5.3735.41
I've copied text in many different sites, can repoduce it here.
Select the car, select the text and wait for the automatic translation. UI language is Czech.
BTW, I am facing another bug in that link, try to notice it:
when I scroll to the detailed car data, I see that the text waves up/down a few pixels. This only happens at 120% zoom.
-
@czvacko I can reproduce it now with Czech UI.
You have activated in Panel below the checkbox Automaticky prelozot?
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@czvacko said in Missing newline in translated text:
BTW, I am facing another bug in that link, try to notice it:
when I scroll to the detailed car data, I see that the text waves up/down a few pixels. This only happens at 120% zoom.
Confirmed.
Report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker in a separate report, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG Yes, checkbox is active. Issue submitted. VB-118322
-
@czvacko Please give bug number of report, i will confirm it internally.
-
@czvacko I confirmed it.
-
@DoctorG Pixel wave issue submitted as VB-118323
-
@czvacko I confirmed.
-
@czvacko Thanks for your bug reports.