Okay, the open.spotify.com player has been a problem for me in Vivaldi for a long time. In many cases it stops working after I update the browser. Usually tweaking the protected content settings helps.

A few days ago I had to reinstall Vivaldi on two Windows computers and in both cases the Spotify web player stopped working. The pattern is always the same for both PCs: When I press "play", it skips 5 songs, plays 9 seconds of the sixth song and stops playing.

I tried updating widevine, clearing the browser cache and history, I checked if any extensions were interfering and disabled them all. I also tried testing on a fresh install without syncing and the problem is always there. In both Chrome and Firefox the Spotify web player works just fine.

Honestly, I'm out of ideas. It's quite annoying for me since I use this player every day. Maybe someone has encountered this problem before and found a solution?

Both computers are running Windows 10 Home 64 bit, both have Vivaldi 3.3.2022.47. Also reproduced in standalone Snapshot 3.4.2066.7.