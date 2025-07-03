For those of you that manually installed 7.5RC1, these are the additional changes since that version:

[Crash] On tab strip manipulation

[Crash][Search][Sync] In search engines code, triggered by sync (VB-118299)

[Crash][macOS] On adding an new account (VB-118293)

[Menus][Tabs] The tab bar context menu is no longer accessible: partial fix † (VB-118155)

Also thanks to all the users who tested the RC and gave feedback. It is due to this that 3 of the 4 fixes listed were prioritised for fixing in time for the release.

† It now works on right click of the tab bar when native menus are enabled. A further, follow up fix is required to make it work right clicking on the '+' icon.