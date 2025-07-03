-
jon Vivaldi Team
Just in time for summer, Vivaldi 7.5 is here! This release is about sharper control, cleaner interaction, and stronger privacy. It’s also about squashing a swarm of bugs (code ones, not the cute kind, more on that below).
Click here to see the full blog post
-
First! thanks
-
Hei,
posting from 7.5.3735.41 to say thank you or Tusen takk !
-
zmeYpc Translator
first? in fact, third
-
Was really hoping for VB-117755 "[Linux] Adjust font anti-aliasing parameters" to get resolved this version. Guess your developers are still working on it. Stellar release! Waiting for it to become available on the Arch Linux repo
-
kenedsferreira Patron
-
@jon please provide 7.6 snapshot with editable tab bar soonest
(like many previous early snapshots.)
We loved editable tab bar. 🥰
-
Akbalder Ambassador
I don't like having close tab functions in a submenu. Luckily, we can edit the tab menu to go back to previous behavior.
-
Up to date, thanks
-
Updated. Thanks
-
MrDanielHarka
Thank you! ️
-
A bug hotel? "Let's keep [...] our gardens wild"? This is awesome!!
It's not only the browser I love about Vivaldi. It's the whole spirit! Please keep up the great work and stay as you are
-
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
For those of you that manually installed 7.5RC1, these are the additional changes since that version:
- [Crash] On tab strip manipulation
- [Crash][Search][Sync] In search engines code, triggered by sync (VB-118299)
- [Crash][macOS] On adding an new account (VB-118293)
- [Menus][Tabs] The tab bar context menu is no longer accessible: partial fix † (VB-118155)
Also thanks to all the users who tested the RC and gave feedback. It is due to this that 3 of the 4 fixes listed were prioritised for fixing in time for the release.
† It now works on right click of the tab bar when native menus are enabled. A further, follow up fix is required to make it work right clicking on the '+' icon.
-
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
I love this update!
-
Does uBlock Origin still work on Vivaldi 7.5 (specifically uBO, not uBO Lite)? In other words, does this version still support Manifest V2?
-
Nice update, despite the DNS settings don't work for me, must remain in system setting, if not, I can't access any page. Maybe due to the Portmaster DNScrypt I use.
-
@rdnala, seems so, it is also still in the Store and it's not be flagged to be deleted at the moment.
PS. I have the Extension page in the Web Panel, so it's easier to access it at any moment.
-
@rdnala yep, because we are on chr138. Next release, which is chr140 will cut off ubo/mv2 support
-
notification badge doesn't work on web-panel-icon
-
Aaron Translator
The position and dimensions of the window controls are inconsistent with other elements. Too small in size and too high in position.