I was advised to test a snapshot of Vivaldi to see if a bug was fixed. So I simply "upgraded" the existing installation, figuring I could simply uninstall it and reinstall the stable version. I did but now Vivaldi won't start. Log shows this. Anyone know what I can do, short of deleting the profile and lose all my settings and extensions configs?
start vivaldi --enable-logging --v=1
C:\Users\x\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application>[0703/033755.965:INFO:update_notifier\update_notifier_main.cc:635]
*** 7.4.3684.55 ***
[0703/033755.965:INFO:update_notifier\update_notifier_main.cc:637] "C:\Users\x\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\update_notifier.exe" --verbose-logging --launch-if-enabled --browser-startup
[0703/033755.985:INFO:update_notifier\update_notifier_manager.cc:526] Starting a new update check, mode=4
[0703/033755.985:INFO:update_notifier\update_notifier_manager.cc:288] Downloading an appcast from https://update.vivaldi.com/update/1.0/public/appcast.x64.xml
[26788:6336:0703/033755.996:ERROR:chromium\extensions\browser\service_worker\service_worker_task_queue.cc:842] Failed to unregister service worker for extension id: bnomihfieiccainjcjblhegjgglakjdd error status was: 5
[26788:6336:0703/033755.996:ERROR:chromium\extensions\browser\service_worker\service_worker_task_queue.cc:842] Failed to unregister service worker for extension id: ejdbkikfbnnhmachnnomjfgjbgkcnjkb error status was: 5
[26788:6336:0703/033755.996:ERROR:chromium\extensions\browser\service_worker\service_worker_task_queue.cc:842] Failed to unregister service worker for extension id: jplgfhpmjnbigmhklmmbgecoobifkmpa error status was: 5
[26788:6336:0703/033755.996:ERROR:chromium\extensions\browser\service_worker\service_worker_task_queue.cc:842] Failed to unregister service worker for extension id: mdjildafknihdffpkfmmpnpoiajfjnjd error status was: 5
[26788:6336:0703/033755.997:ERROR:chromium\extensions\browser\service_worker\service_worker_task_queue.cc:842] Failed to unregister service worker for extension id: micdllihgoppmejpecmkilggmaagfdmb error status was: 5
[26788:6336:0703/033755.997:ERROR:chromium\extensions\browser\service_worker\service_worker_task_queue.cc:842] Failed to unregister service worker for extension id: nngceckbapebfimnlniiiahkandclblb error status was: 5
[26788:6336:0703/033755.998:ERROR:chromium\extensions\browser\service_worker\service_worker_task_queue.cc:842] Failed to unregister service worker for extension id: ohlencieiipommannpdfcmfdpjjmeolj error status was: 5
[0703/033756.038:INFO:update_notifier\update_notifier_manager.cc:585] No update: update version 7.4.3684.55 <= installed version 7.4.3684.55
[0703/033756.038:INFO:update_notifier\update_notifier_manager.cc:789] Update check finished in 0.053128 s
[0703/033756.040:INFO:update_notifier\update_notifier_main.cc:770] exit_code=0
mib2berlin Soprano
@tjukken
Hi, downgrade is not recommended, different Chromium version, and mixing of stable and snapshot is always problematic.
I would try to install the snapshot again and wait for the 7.5 release, the first release candidate of 7.5 was published and it is only a matter of days stable is ready.
At this moment the stable is newer than the snapshot and you can try again to change.
@tjukken The good news - what there is of it - is that you should only have this problem for a few days. The latest Snapshot build was listed as "RC1", meaning that Stable will soon be updated to the new version. I can't guarantee there won't be an RC2 though, so it could be up to a week. Or it could be later today, if there weren't two many bugs in RC1. If you can stand to wait.
Normally you might need to wait a month for Stable to catch up, so we definitely don't suggest downgrading.
Addendum: Make that < 15 minutes, the announcement of 7.5 Stable just showed up.
No person from Vivaldi Team advises to install a 7.5 Snapshot over a existing 7.4 Stable.
Now you have broken and unfixable browser data.
Downgrade will not fix it and is not advised by Vivaldi Team.
And if you test a Snapshot/RC versions you should had run a backup of your browser profile first before update/installation; in case something breaks to restore.
️I can not guarantee if this will fix it!
Uninstall 7.5 Snapshot
Get 7.5 Installer from https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/845936
Install with 7.5 RC1 Stable installer.
@tjukken In your case you should have tested 7.5 RC 1 Snapshot as Standalone install
⇒ What is a Snapshot
⇒ Standalone install
The 7.5 ins now released as 7.5 Stable.
See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/109908/vivaldi-7.5-color-clarity-and-control
Yes, the 7.5 update fixed everything. Nothing is broken, everything works.
Thanks, people.
@tjukken said in Snapshot to stable:
the 7.5 update fixed everything. Nothing is broken, everything works.
Good