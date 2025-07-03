Yesterday, the Thunderbird email client I use updated itself & now I see new folders I cannot find out how to get rid of.

These folders were not listed in the past, but now when I open Thunderbird, I see an entry for "Local Folders" with the folders 'Trash' & 'Outbox' underneath.

I've read a few different steps to remove these folders, but they all seem to apply to older versions & don't help me.

I checked my Vivaldi online webmail & these folders are not listed.

Does anyone know how I can get rid of these folders?