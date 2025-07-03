-
Yesterday, the Thunderbird email client I use updated itself & now I see new folders I cannot find out how to get rid of.
These folders were not listed in the past, but now when I open Thunderbird, I see an entry for "Local Folders" with the folders 'Trash' & 'Outbox' underneath.
I've read a few different steps to remove these folders, but they all seem to apply to older versions & don't help me.
I checked my Vivaldi online webmail & these folders are not listed.
Does anyone know how I can get rid of these folders?
Looks a Thunderbird issue, do they have a support forum where you might have success finding an answer.
@Arachnid I don't use Thunderbird - I use Vivaldi - but usually there is a section in account setup where you can specify which remote folders correspond to which of the required folders: Inbox, Outbox, Trash and (usually) Spam/Junk. Make sure it recognized the appropriate folders, and that might make the local folders go away.
@Arachnid You can not remove them.
And read about Local Folders.
yojimbo274064400
Local Folders belong to a special account that has no identities associated with it and, as the name indicates, exist locally on the device.
Select ⋯ (midline horizontal ellipsis ) and then Hide Local Folders from pop-up menu, as highlighted below:
Oh, i misunderstood as deletion of such folders and not hiding. Human imperfection.
Thank you everyone for the replies.
Since they are indeed special folders that can not be deleted, I have just hidden them.
Thank you for the instructions @yojimbo274064400