Currently, if you make any kind of button using Quick Commands, they all have double arow with underscore as icon which is kind of useless as it becomes a problem if you have several of them as they all look the same. Would be a lot more helpful if you could designate any icon of choice to the Quick Command to better reflect on what it is and what it does.
Pesala Ambassador
@rejzor Edit the theme to change the icons for any Command Chains (not Quick Commands).
@Pesala Well, that's stupid. Not only it's nowhere near where you'd expect the function to be (which would be inside Quick Commands menu under each user made chain so when you have all actions selected you'd also select an icon for it), it's also useless because it expects me to supply external icon where I just want to pick one of icons already inside Vivaldi, like one it uses for Bookmarks, because I need it for that kind of command that opens Bookmarks.