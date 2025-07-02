-
I need to know how to block the ability to create any additional profiles. I maintain my roommates machine cause he's at a age where he needs to stay out of all setting cause he forgets what he's doing and breaks things, so I end up having to fix them. He's managed now for at least the 4th time to create an additional profile and break the original profile in the process. because of this I end up having uninstall anything doing with Vivaldi and reinstall it to have the default folder back and to be able to drop his saved default fold in its stead. I simple would love to block his ability to create this secondary profile altogether.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@CummingCowGirl
Hi, you can do this with a policy but have to edit the Windows registry:
https://support.google.com/chrome/thread/269317190/how-do-you-disable-adding-a-new-profile-to-the-chrome-browser?hl=en
-
@mib2berlin said in Disable ability to create additional profiles:
@CummingCowGirl
Hi, you can do this with a policy but have to edit the Windows registry:
https://support.google.com/chrome/thread/269317190/how-do-you-disable-adding-a-new-profile-to-the-chrome-browser?hl=en
He asked about for linux NOT WinBLOWCHUCKS.
-
Aaron Translator
@CummingCowGirl
Create a backup copy of the running configuration directory (in my place, ~/.config/vivaldi or ~/.config/vivaldi-snapshot).
Then create a vivaldi startup script, in which the run directory is overwritten with a backup copy every time it starts.
-
@CummingCowGirl Add on Linux a policy
https://chromeenterprise.google/policies/#BrowserGuestModeEnabled
https://chromeenterprise.google/policies/#BrowserAddPersonEnabled
Not tested:
sudo mkdir -p /etc/chromium/policies/managed && cd $_ sudo tee mypolicies.json <<EOF { "BrowserGuestModeEnabled": false, "BrowserAddPersonEnabled": false } EOF
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Whacker
Ah sorry, the solution is the same, create a policy.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@DoctorG
Hi, this work on Chromium but not with Vivaldi, content and location is correct.
Will test a bit more.
-
@Aaron said in Disable ability to create additional profiles:
@CummingCowGirl
Create a backup copy of the running configuration directory (in my place, ~/.config/vivaldi or ~/.config/vivaldi-snapshot).
Then create a vivaldi startup script, in which the run directory is overwritten with a backup copy every time it starts.
So what @DoctorG posted should do the trick to make Vivaldi and or Vivaldi-Snapshot alway use the default folder and stop the enduser from creating additional profiles?
If so Thanks guys.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@CummingCowGirl I would remove the Profile avatar button. I'm assuming that's where these accidents happen.
The other ways of creating new profiles are not so obvious so I doubt that's the problem.
- Setting > General, Manage Profiles
- Quick Commands, Manage Profiles
- There's no hotkey for Manage Profiles by default
- I really doubt they create new profiles from the shell...
Chrome policies won't work for this since Vivaldi's UI is completely separate from Chromium.
-
@Pathduck said in Disable ability to create additional profiles:
Chrome policies won't work for this since Vivaldi's UI is completely separate from Chromium.
I was about to say that, I tried the policy and it didn't work with Vivaldi's own UI, maybe it's worth a bug report.
@DoctorG said in Disable ability to create additional profiles:
Not tested:
it is the right way to do it theoretically, but see above line.
-
@npro I thought that it could work as browser profiles are created by chromium core, or am i wrong?.
So annoying that we do not really have a documentation which works and which not.
I dislike that Trial-and-Error is glued to easy configuration of Vivaldi.
-
@DoctorG said in Disable ability to create additional profiles:
@npro I thought that it could work as browser profiles are created by chromium core, or am i wrong?.
I thought the same but when I tried it I saw Vivaldi has its own UI where you can still add profiles without any restriction, in comparison Chromium has just this
So annoying that we do not really have a documentation which works and which not.
I dislike that Trial-and-Error is glued to easy configuration of Vivaldi.
yes, totally.
-
@npro If a policy works on Chromium core UI we can do nothing.
I expected that such policy will affect creation on a lower level than the UI. As a programmer my brain works like this
-
@DoctorG I think it needs a bug report. This shouldn't happen.
-
@npro said in Disable ability to create additional profiles:
I think it needs a bug report
Please create, i will confirm internally.
-
@DoctorG
Give me some minutes, I need to test something better.nah, it still does so. I will create one, a bit later though.
P.S. The Guest policy works though.
-
OK the icon is off his address bar. One time when he messed up Vivaldi I decided to buildup Snapshot for him and I must have forgotten to remove the profile Icon. Hopefully that will solve the issue since now both Vivaldi and Snapshot no longer have the profile icon.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@CummingCowGirl I would also (as already suggested) create a "profile template" of the Default profile folder, excluding all the useless cache dirs, so it can be easily restored when needed.
Also, no need to uninstall the browser if you need to reset.
Just deleting the Default dir will nuke the profile.
In case other profiles have again been created, also those as well as the Local State file needs to be removed. The Local State is where profile>dir mappings are stored.
Deleting the whole User Data folder (in Linux
~/.config/vivaldi?) would do the same thing. All components and necessary folders will be restored on first launch. Although not sure if the key to decrypt passwords is also stored in Local State under Linux.
-
CummingCowGirl
@Pathduck said in Disable ability to create additional profiles:
Also, no need to uninstall the browser if you need to reset.
Just deleting the Default dir will nuke the profile.
I'm assuming you mean when the browser creates profil1, profile2, etc... instead of the default if there is more than one profile? Empty them?
As for deleting the Vivaldi folder under .config from what I've seen when the browser is relaunched after that it recreates the multiple profiles, yes empty but still there none the less make Vivaldi not use the default folder. Hence why the full uninstall.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@CummingCowGirl said in Disable ability to create additional profiles:
Empty them?
If profiles are created, it's not enough to just delete these folders. They will be recreated on launch since they are mapped in the
Local Statefile as stated. I don't know where this file is located in Linux. Since this topic has several posters who actually use Linux I'm sure they can tell.
In Windows "Local State" is stored under the User Data folder and if the User Data folder is deleted, it's basically starting from a clean slate and so no need to uninstall the program binaries.