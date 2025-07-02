-
Hello, I just wanted to use Vivaldi and was greeted by a full screen blocking nagging popup telling me to change my default search engine to something else.
This is at least the 2nd time I'm getting this, and it happened on 2 different installations (Windows & Linux, >=2x each). It first appeared some weeks ago after an update, and once was certainly OK for me.
Just to make it clear:
No, I do not want to change my search engine at this time!!!
No, I'm not intending to do so in the foreseeable future!!!
Is the repeated appearance of this annoyance a bug or a "feature", and if it's a "feature", how do I switch this off for good?
Vivaldi promised to respect their users' preferences and workflows. That's why I use and recommend it. If I wanted repeated behaviour-changing nagscreens, I could just as well use Edge.
Thank you.
Pesala Ambassador
@fstue I never see this. What are your OS and Vivaldi versions? I would not expect a message like this to reappear unless the user does a fresh reinstall.
Is Vivaldi installed for all users, or just for you? Or do you use a Standalone installation?
In the UK, the default search engine is Startpage not Ecosia. What is your preferred search engine?
@fstue, I never ever saw this crap, I'm using Vivaldi since it's v.1. Always deleting Google and Bing from the list the first in a new PC in Windows and also Linux(Kubuntu) in the past (some app or search engine which you use, hijacking Vivaldi??)
I saw it yesterday on both Work and Home PCs. but not today with RC1. Probably because Google is my default.
It's strange that you saw it twice.
Don't use Google searches, not only brcause privacy concerns, it logs your activity and profiling you, apart lead to a filter bubble effect, which is the worse (it's like asking someone who always agree with you, even in the case you are wrong, with this isn't possible an reliable and objective research). SEO crap apart.
Use Startpage, it use the Google engine, but don't log your activity and protect your privacy using proxied searches.
@Catweazle said in Search Engine Nagscreen - for at least the 2nd time! :
Don't use Google searches
I don't care about your conspiracy theories. You can use whatever you want and also wear your tinfoil hat, but don't tell me what I need to do.
@Pesala
Thanks for the feedback! I'm using the latest stable Vivaldi (7.4.3684.55) both on Windows (10) and openSUSE (15.6). Both installations are system-wide. On both installations I'm using Google as default. I think the nagscreen kind of permutes what it suggests as new default, on one OS it was Startpage, on the other Ecosia - don't remember which on which OS.
I'm still hoping that's a bug in the algorithm when to show the popup and not a changing attitude at Vivaldi that the users have to be bugged until they use Vivaldi "correctly".
Edit: The first suggestion actually was Ecosia on openSUSE (> 1st post) and DuckDuckGo on Windows.
Pesala Ambassador
@fstue Showing the nag screen is intentional policy in line with Vivaldi’s Business Model, but it should not show up more than once.
Vivaldi do include Google search just because so many users equate an Internet search with Google. “Googling” has become part of the language.
They recommend the use of Alternative Search Engines.