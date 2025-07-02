Hello, I just wanted to use Vivaldi and was greeted by a full screen blocking nagging popup telling me to change my default search engine to something else.



This is at least the 2nd time I'm getting this, and it happened on 2 different installations (Windows & Linux, >=2x each). It first appeared some weeks ago after an update, and once was certainly OK for me.

Just to make it clear:

No, I do not want to change my search engine at this time!!!

No, I'm not intending to do so in the foreseeable future!!!

Is the repeated appearance of this annoyance a bug or a "feature", and if it's a "feature", how do I switch this off for good?

Vivaldi promised to respect their users' preferences and workflows. That's why I use and recommend it. If I wanted repeated behaviour-changing nagscreens, I could just as well use Edge.

Thank you.