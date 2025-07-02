@ dturnidge This is a scam. And it's not Vivaldi's fault.

This is a case of the common notification spam/scam.

Basically you have (accidentally) allowed some dodgy site to send you notifications, and they will, constantly. Often these notifications will lead to sites tricking you into some scam.

To stop the site sending notifications, go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Website Permissions.

Look through the list if there are any sites you don't recognize and remove them. Check if they have the Notifications = Allow permission.

In this case, it's likely the site is something like:

d17mt3ohubcc739mkqlg.zanquomira.co.in

This is a typical redirect-loop random spam domain scammers often use, it will pop up asking you to allow notifications to proceed, and since users often don't understand what "notifications" even mean, they click Allow without thinking.

Then set Notifications globally to Blocked so you won't get tricked again.