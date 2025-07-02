-
This keeps popping up on my screen... over and over and over...
I have scanned and nothing comes up. I don't have McAfee. I don't WANT McAfee...
Help!
@dturnidge This is a scam. And it's not Vivaldi's fault.
This is a case of the common notification spam/scam.
Basically you have (accidentally) allowed some dodgy site to send you notifications, and they will, constantly. Often these notifications will lead to sites tricking you into some scam.
To stop the site sending notifications, go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Website Permissions.
Look through the list if there are any sites you don't recognize and remove them. Check if they have the Notifications = Allow permission.
In this case, it's likely the site is something like:
d17mt3ohubcc739mkqlg.zanquomira.co.in
This is a typical redirect-loop random spam domain scammers often use, it will pop up asking you to allow notifications to proceed, and since users often don't understand what "notifications" even mean, they click Allow without thinking.
Then set Notifications globally to Blocked so you won't get tricked again.
@dturnidge, Windows 11 for some strange reason by default has a trial of of this McAffee crap, among other Bloatware by default. Very recommended to take a look in the installed apps and services and desinstall all which you don't need, always mandatory in Windows.
Windows don't need anymore an third party AV, the inbuild Defender is currently one of the best AV in the market (and McAffee the worst), sandbox protectet system even against rootkits, including the Bootsector.
After deleting this trash, clear cache and serviceworkers in Vivaldi.
@Catweazle This is definitely notification spam, it's not about McAfee being installed.
The clue is in the domain name sending the notification:
Then again, it does say "via Microsoft Edge":
Now I suspect this is not a Vivaldi problem at all, but in fact Edge sending notification spam.
Here are some similar examples I found, from both Chrome and Edge:
You see both have dodgy-looking sender domains.
Vivaldi's native Windows notifications look like this and clearly say it's from Vivaldi: