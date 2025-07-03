@ DoctorG Me too: on my profile only for the 1st instance, but on another profile (not clean profile, just another with a VPN extension and an Adobe Acrobat extension and save cookies setting) it is working for multiple downloads.

On my profile (default profile) for the second downloading: the Download panel activated left, but the download doesn't start unless I refresh the page by F5.

Have the solution: Webpage permissions: Automatic download was disabled. I changed it to Enabled and now it is working. Don't know, why set this to disabled at Gmail and at my bank's page, but it is enabled at Facebook...