pecsijanos
Hi!
It is an old - now I'm sure, that it must be a - Vivaldi problem and it is strange that didn't solved so far. I wrote to Google last year, because I'm unable to download multiple files from Gmail, but now I realized that this function is not working on other platforms as well. Could you please solve this issue? It is very annoying, that I have to reload the page for 10 times, if I want to download 10 files from there. Thank you in advance!
@DoctorG Me too: on my profile only for the 1st instance, but on another profile (not clean profile, just another with a VPN extension and an Adobe Acrobat extension and save cookies setting) it is working for multiple downloads.
On my profile (default profile) for the second downloading: the Download panel activated left, but the download doesn't start unless I refresh the page by F5.
Have the solution: Webpage permissions: Automatic download was disabled. I changed it to Enabled and now it is working. Don't know, why set this to disabled at Gmail and at my bank's page, but it is enabled at Facebook...
@pecsijanos I think issue with multiple downloads should had been solved.
Do you use Vivaldi 7.5 Stable now?
I tested on my GMail account with 7.5.3735.41 Win 11 23H2 and all attachments from a test mail were downloaded as a ZIP file.
@pecsijanos Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@DoctorG Just updated to "7.5.3735.41 (Stable channel) (64 bites)". Multipe download is not working at Gmail and at my bank's page, but it is working from Messenger and maybe other sites. (But it is working on Brave, so maybe it is not (just) a browser issue.)
@pecsijanos said in Multiple dowload is not working:
Multipe download is not working at Gmail
Please describe steps how you start download in GMail, only to make it clear for me?
For a test try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
@DoctorG I have tried it on another profile and it is working, so the problem is at my profile. I removed all extensions which are not at the other profile, but issue hasn't solved.
There are attached pdf and jpg at the e-mail. I simply click to Download icon: it is working for Profile2 but not working for my Profile1.
Shall I delete my profile and recreate it?
@pecsijanos Do you block
mail-attachment.googleusercontent.comor
googleusercontent.comby Vivaldi Blocker or other ad/tracking blocker extension?
And do you block cookies?
And show me your Settings → Downloads.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Clicking the "Download all attachments" in Gmail actually zips the files before download, so it's not strictly speaking "multiple downloads". You get just one downloaded zip file.
Or "Automatic Downloads" which is the bug fixed in Stable 7.5 and can be tested here:
https://permission.site
pecsijanos
@DoctorG Deleted all blocker add-ins (uBlock Origin), but my profile always delete cookies at closing. I haven't got other blocker settings as far as I know.
@DoctorG said in Multiple dowload is not working:
Settings → Downloads: 2nd unticked other 4 options are ticked (default: D:\Downloads)
@Pathduck I know about this, but if I'd like to download only 3 attachments from 20, I won't download all 20 as a zip.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@pecsijanos Well, I guess since it works in a clean profile, you have to figure out what's wrong in your current profile.
@pecsijanos GMail as no checkboxes to select attachments. I just tested in Chroium 138.
Hover each attachment and click the Download button on attachment preview, you get a download.
@pecsijanos said in Multiple dowload is not working:
Downloads: 2nd unticked other 4 options are ticked
I set this, hovered attachment, clickd Download button, got opened Download panel with the downloaded file.
@pecsijanos said in Multiple dowload is not working:
Webpage permissions: Automatic download was disabled.
Well, seems summer heat made you dizzy when you disabled it
Be happy that you solved it now.
@DoctorG Then why not on the other profile? (I set up that too.) And why at my bank's page? I'm sure, that I didn't set up manually that one, it must be some Vivaldi algorythm as I assume.
I'm also happy it is solved - after about 1.5-2 years.
@pecsijanos said in Multiple dowload is not working:
t must be some Vivaldi algorythm as I assume.
I have to disappoint you: Vivaldi has not such feature to decide which download is important and which not.
@DoctorG Ok, I got it: first I have to set up default settings for webpage permissions, then I can change them one by one too.