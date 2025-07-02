-
I tried to import passwords from google chrome. Unfortunately this doesn't work. Vivaldi only import usernames but the gap for passwords remain blanc. I tried to import the password different times and with all methodes i found in the web.
I'm at the pount to give up and using chrome as default as before.
Thanks for help!
@markuswuergler
In Chrome:
Open
chrome://password-manager/settings
Use Export passwords as CSV file
Exit Chrome
In Vivaldi:
Open Settings → Privacy → Passwords → Show Saved Passwords
Delete all which were not imported correct before
Close Settings
Open
chrome://password-manager/settings
Use Import Passwords to import from CSV file
Thank you for your help.
When I follow your steps I get the message for every password I import: "a password is requiered".
mib2berlin Soprano
@markuswuergler
Hi, strange error, maybe the broken import mess up the Login Data file, delete it.
In the Help menu > About is the path to your user profile "Default".
Open it in the file manager and delete the file Login Data, Vivaldi create a new empty password file at next start.
Try the import of the .cvs file again.
I have done this many many times, it always worked.
@markuswuergler Never got such issue.
Please create screenshot and upload image here, so we can see such message.
@mib2berlin !
I was able to solve the problem.
The reason why only the username but not the password was displayed is because Chrome requires the password file cvs with an additional password protection via face recognition or pin (Windows). Vivaldi cannot bypass this additional backup from Chrome.
If I import the passwords via Firefox, the whole thing works.
So there is something for Vivaldi to do!!
Thank you for helping
mib2berlin Soprano
@markuswuergler
Hi, is this the import in Vivaldi?
I got the same for Amazon for example, this page has 2 factor authentication.
I would hide my email addresses in your image.