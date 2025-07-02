Upon synchronizing a new browser with my Vivaldi account, Vivaldi automatically loads all of my ~20+ extensions and defaults to adding their icons to the main browser UI as unhidden (not in the overflow menu).

I don't want to hide the extensions from my browser UI, I want to have the base extension icon. However, I want to hide all of their individual icons in the overflow UI.

I have to manually hide them all one by one, which takes several clicks for each. This is particularly tedious on a laptop trackpad.

I would like a batch hide/unhide option or at least a way to shift+click select several so that I may edit their status at once, so that I don't have to do this again if I ever change my computer or Linux distribution.