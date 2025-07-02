-
RadekPilich
A couple of snapshots back, I've lost my elaborate menu customization.
Fortunately, thanks to the forums, I was able to bring it back...
....for one or two more snapshots, then my menu gone forever.
Fine, let's make a better interface anyway with new possibilities. So I put most used functions to the tab bar.....
... one or two snapshots later, all buttons are gone and I feel like I have lost one arm...
Three proposals:
- update settings - separate "automatically download and install updates" into TWO SEPARATE checkboxes, so that I have to CONFRIM the update manually EVERY TIME
- update changelog - show me the changelog before confirming update
- warnings - put clear warnings into changelogs when such disabling changes as the above mentioned are done
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@RadekPilich We are Snapshot testers. Basically, crash test dummies.
When testing Snapshots we should always:
- Do regular backups of important stuff
- Read the change logs
- Accept that data loss is a real possibility
- Investigate and report when data loss happens if not already warned or known
If Vivaldi starts adding big WARNINGs on updates, it will mean people will no longer update their Snapshots, which completely defeats the purpose of allowing users to test unstable builds in the first place.
-
RadekPilich
@Pathduck said in Snapshot update process needs improvement:
Not my case, in my case it would mean that at worst I might update a couple of hours later, that's all. And that I make sure to update in a way that works for me.
-
RadekPilich
Oh, I just realized.....
There is a Catch 22 for me
- I am considering I should use stable version to not suffer the pains of snapshots, I don't manage risks well and I'm rather careless, so it's probably better to stick with stable
- I vaguely remember, I've started using snapshots, not only because I wanted new features ASAP and possibly be able to influence them during development, but also because there were (partly the same!) issues in stable as well and they took too long to fix (partly longer!)
So, which way to go?
Maybe it's time to leave the dark side for a couple of months and re-check on the stable experience.
-
@RadekPilich I've been waiting for Release Canidate 2 and then install that using the Stable channel. Also follow along reading through the Snapshot comments as it plays out so I already have a good idea what may bite me in the newer version