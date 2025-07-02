I always found the Windows Panel to be a better view to display open tabs, especially when working with multiple windows. However what has bugged me for some time is that when I right-click a tab in the Windows Panel the amount of presented options is not the same as when the same action is performed in the Tab Bar.

Is there any reason, why there is this discrepancy and is it possible to simply make the available tab options the same as in Tab Bar?



These are the options for a tab in the Tab Bar



And this is the limited right-click menu in the Windows Panel.

I think, both these places should present the user with the same amount of options for a tab, since they both act as a place to display and organize your open tabs.