For Work and Uni I use the Bookmark feature a lot and I was wondering if there is a way to
- inside your Bookmarks either sort certain Folders or the entire Bookmark Tab by (A-Z, All Folders inside a Folder to the Top, by date added, etc)
- drag and pull/delete multiple bookmarked websites at the same time to not have to delete them all separately or move them all one by one into a Folder
Personally Id find those additions VERY helpful
(unless they exist already and I just cant figure out how to do it)
Moderator
Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Please read the help files:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmarks/
RadekPilich
There is a huge number of bookmarks extensions available for Chrome. You can use those for Vivaldi as well. In case you want some specific behaviors not available in Vivaldi, check the Chrome store.
Pesala Ambassador
@Naomil One can already sort bookmarks by Title, URL, Nickname, Description, or Date. See the dropdown at the top of the Bookmark Panel.
Vote for True Alphabetical Bookmarks Sorting for an option to sort individual folders.
Drag and drop can be used to sort bookmarks manually in any order. It can also be used to move all selected bookmarks to another folder, or to Trash.