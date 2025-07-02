@ Pesala Ok, there's a separate Downloads button under Address Bar when you use Customize Toolbar right click. However I don't see any for bookmarks and is only available with the panel. I really don't want to use F4 to do it.

For Bookmarks I had to use Command Chain and select Bookmarks as action, but I can't change the icon which is a bit annoying. But opens bookmarks as tab and not side panel. I still don't understand why it can't open as side panel without also triggering sidebar and leaving it there afterwards.