-
I know I've had this long ago and I can't seem to figure it out how. I don't want clicking on Bookmarks or Downloads buttons open side panel and just leave it there even when I close the panels. Even if I have sidebar disabled, the moment I open Downloads, it appears and stays there and it's so incredibly annoying because I don't want it there at all.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@rejzor Remove the Downloads Panel button. Customise the address bar to add the downloads flyout.
To hide the Panel Toolbar, use F4. Don’t just close the panel.
-
@Pesala Ok, there's a separate Downloads button under Address Bar when you use Customize Toolbar right click. However I don't see any for bookmarks and is only available with the panel. I really don't want to use F4 to do it.
For Bookmarks I had to use Command Chain and select Bookmarks as action, but I can't change the icon which is a bit annoying. But opens bookmarks as tab and not side panel. I still don't understand why it can't open as side panel without also triggering sidebar and leaving it there afterwards.