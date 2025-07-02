Is it my imagination or have newsfeeds stopped duplicating in the last couple of builds? I seem to see fewer articles and the ones I do get are not just repeats of ones I saw a couple of hours before...

One of the worst offenders was pitpass.com - which would "re-post" the same articles at least once a day. Ironically, I was deliberately deleting them on Monday and Tuesday since I hadn't been able to watch the Austrian F1 Grand Prix... now I discover that all the news from Austria is NOT popping-up again in their newsfeed! So either they've coincidentally changed something their end or Vivaldi has really stopped reloading old articles.