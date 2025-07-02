-
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for 7.5 for desktop and notebooks.
Click here to see the full blog post
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
“Type Confusion in V8”
Man that V8 sure gets confused about types a lot.
Also, cool rock with barnacle holes
[Find in Page] Freezes after reaching last item (VB-118172)
very nice, thanks.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@Aronand @Ruarí I have a crash-dump-file for crashing sync after a fresh Install of Vivaldi. It’s too big to post here on the Forum. Had a crash 10 or more times on my System. Whom can I send it? I’m now on another browser.
Mail also makes trouble and I am afraid that I probably have to do without Vivaldi for a while, which is very difficult for me.
mossman Ambassador
Is it my imagination or have newsfeeds stopped duplicating in the last couple of builds? I seem to see fewer articles and the ones I do get are not just repeats of ones I saw a couple of hours before...
One of the worst offenders was pitpass.com - which would "re-post" the same articles at least once a day. Ironically, I was deliberately deleting them on Monday and Tuesday since I hadn't been able to watch the Austrian F1 Grand Prix... now I discover that all the news from Austria is NOT popping-up again in their newsfeed! So either they've coincidentally changed something their end or Vivaldi has really stopped reloading old articles.
The right-click menu on the tab bar still does not work (the ones on the empty space). Please fix this before the stable version, as I have quick commands added there that I often use.
The appearance of the sync and trash icons on the tab bar still does not respect the “Vivaldi 6.7 Default Theme”.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Flikowski
Hi, do you have a bug report number for this issue?
When does it stop to work, I cant even remember of such a menu.
Just saw it on the beach on Malmøya as I walked along there the other day. Near the burnt bit of wood with shells from the previous snapshot.
@thot: File a report here and attach the dmp file https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
I have added in stable stream versions of the builds as well now
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
VB-118294
@mib2berlin
It stopped working after the introduction of the ability to edit the tab bar. It was replaced by a menu for editing the bar/buttons. Now after undoing those changes, it no longer displays at all. The option to edit the tab bar menu continues to be in the settings.
I reported this some time ago, even before these changes were rolled back for version 7.5: VB-118155
And here I reported the incorrect appearance of the icons: VB-118158
mib2berlin Soprano
@Flikowski
I confirmed the report VB-118155 and ping the developers.
For VB-118158 I remember this was already reported, have to search for the report.
EDIT: I closed it as duplicate of VB-116942, confirmed.
@Thot said in Vivaldi 7.5 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3735.34/35:
Mail also makes trouble
Could you expand on that a little. You may have said elsewhere but I cannot keep track of everyones comments all the time.
derDay Supporters
@mossman said:
Is it my imagination or have newsfeeds stopped duplicating in the last couple of builds?
I came back from vacation last weekend and my vivaldi was offline for three weeks. I got a bunch of duplicated (very old) feed news, so probably the(/my) answer is no
@Thot That file is not the crashlog or at least not one we can work with. I need the dmp. To locate it open Finder and use the menu “Go → Go to folder” or the keyboard shortcut “⇧⌘G” and then paste this line:
~/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Crashpad
Here you will find all your crash log files (.dmp) under the pending or completed sub folders. Sort the folder contents by date and only send the very most recent one(s) because they can only be processed if we know exactly which version of Vivaldi they are from. To save space you might want to compress them and send them inside a zip archive.
@mib2berlin
Thank you for your help with this problem.