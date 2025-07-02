-
i got error
[pop-client, [email protected]]Error: POP socket generated unknown error when sending command "QUIT"
email tested works in thunderbird and other clients
-
@dennyhalim Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@dennyhalim Please tell:
- Vivaldi and OS version (see Vivaldi menu Help → About)
- Use of security software on your OS
- Use in company/organisation environment
- Mail domain
- Mail provider
- Settings → Mail → Server for the account
-
- 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
- bitdefender gravityzone
- use in company
- self hosted local Zimbra 8.8.15_GA_4156 (build 20210927092047)
- config checked same with thunderbird
-
@dennyhalim said in cant add pop3:
self hosted local Zimbra
Has the POP3 server a valid SSL certificate?
bitdefender gravityzone
Checked in log or asked administrator of your LAN if that blocks the Vivaldi app for POP3?
-
@DoctorG thanks for your help.
the main problem is that i'm stupid that i assume vivaldi changes the ports according to imap/pop3.
secondary problem is vivaldi actually not changing the ports when we switch between imap/pop3. so we need to manually change the port.
great it works now.
thanks a lot!
-
@dennyhalim said in cant add pop3:
the main problem is that i'm stupid that i assume vivaldi changes the ports according to imap/pop3.
If you add a account you have to select POP3 from dropdown after the email field, then you get the correct port for pop3s.
-
dennyhalim
@DoctorG i actually did that and the port is not changing. that's why i spent a whole day just to found that's the problem.
i just tried again and same thing, the port is not changing at all.
even after it just updated today.
Vivaldi 7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
@dennyhalim Now i understand what you mean.
You do not use the mail address assistant but Manual Setup. There the port does not change when you switch between POP3 and IMAP.
Bugreported as
VB-118375 "Select of POP3 does not set correct port in Manual Setup" - Confirmed