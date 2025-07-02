-
Hi there,
I have set "Don't allow sites to handle protocols"
But anyway I see this every time I open email website.
What i doing wrong? If I use vivaldi mail, every time yandex suggest to process mailto. If I select yandex, then google will suggest to process mailto every time I visit it. This is totally stupid...
Is there a complete guide how to dismiss all this and similar suggestions?
Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision 64da52f8e0487a1ebe6eb30da0638c14179ebc82 OS Linux JavaScript V8 13.6.233.17 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/136.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --password-store=kwallet6 --flag-switches-begin --enable-quic --flag-switches-end Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/ps/.config/vivaldi/Profile 2
@heaveaxy Under Settings > Privacy, there is a global permission for sites asking to handle protocols.
This is confirmed bug:
VB-117465 Settings for custom protocol handlers and blocking are ignored