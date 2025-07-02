Good morning,

I've noticed macOS' (Sequoia 15.5) "Look up & data detectors" (the little dictionary pop-up) doesn't work outside of the top-left quadrant (seemingly counting the entire browser GUI, and not just the website, but I'm not entirely sure about that) in Vivaldi, while it works perfectly (on the entire website) on other Chromium 138-based browsers.

I've found a similar bug report about this (VB-86526) but it was resolved as "cannot reproduce", and assumes the feature doesn't work at all.

I've tested in both the latest version of Vivaldi Stable (7.4.3684.55) and Vivaldi Snapshot (7.5.3735.28) in a new profile (so it didn't have any of my settings or extensions), using a MacBook Air (M1, 2020, 8GB of RAM)'s built-in trackpad (I tested with both the "Force Click with One Finger" option and the "Tap with Three Fingers" one).

Something I've discovered while writing this post, is that it seems like look up only seems to work on the top-left quadrant of the browser. This means that by zooming out (in Vivaldi) or using macOS' built-in zoom in to "move" any text to that quadrant, look up will start to work on the text you "moved" there. I'll still post my examples, but they assume you're using the same Mac as me, on a clean guest profile on Vivaldi Snapshot (as that was the configuration needed to get that specific text to be on the top-left quadrant); and I may have missed some text (I didn't notice it was quadrant-related until after I wrote them).

For example, on https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Editing_policy, I can look up only up to "WP:EDUP." (from the third hatnote) if my Wikipedia appearance is set to small, wide and light. But if I change that to standard, standard, light (the default), I can only look up up to the first "information" (from the second hatnote).

Another example is https://vivaldi.net (logged-out/home page, due to this being a guest profile), where I can look up only up to the word "to" (from the second paragraph).

I'd be thankful to see if anyone else can reproduce this issue, as I assume this should be a new bug report (as the most similar (closed) one assumes the feature doesn't work at all, while it partially works).