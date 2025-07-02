-
Good morning,
I've noticed macOS' (Sequoia 15.5) "Look up & data detectors" (the little dictionary pop-up) doesn't work outside of the top-left quadrant (seemingly counting the entire browser GUI, and not just the website, but I'm not entirely sure about that) in Vivaldi, while it works perfectly (on the entire website) on other Chromium 138-based browsers.
I've found a similar bug report about this (VB-86526) but it was resolved as "cannot reproduce", and assumes the feature doesn't work at all.
I've tested in both the latest version of Vivaldi Stable (7.4.3684.55) and Vivaldi Snapshot (7.5.3735.28) in a new profile (so it didn't have any of my settings or extensions), using a MacBook Air (M1, 2020, 8GB of RAM)'s built-in trackpad (I tested with both the "Force Click with One Finger" option and the "Tap with Three Fingers" one).
Something I've discovered while writing this post, is that it seems like look up only seems to work on the top-left quadrant of the browser. This means that by zooming out (in Vivaldi) or using macOS' built-in zoom in to "move" any text to that quadrant, look up will start to work on the text you "moved" there. I'll still post my examples, but they assume you're using the same Mac as me, on a clean guest profile on Vivaldi Snapshot (as that was the configuration needed to get that specific text to be on the top-left quadrant); and I may have missed some text (I didn't notice it was quadrant-related until after I wrote them).
For example, on https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Editing_policy, I can look up only up to "WP:EDUP." (from the third hatnote) if my Wikipedia appearance is set to small, wide and light. But if I change that to standard, standard, light (the default), I can only look up up to the first "information" (from the second hatnote).
Another example is https://vivaldi.net (logged-out/home page, due to this being a guest profile), where I can look up only up to the word "to" (from the second paragraph).
I'd be thankful to see if anyone else can reproduce this issue, as I assume this should be a new bug report (as the most similar (closed) one assumes the feature doesn't work at all, while it partially works).
@MateoHideg The relevant bug is VB-95233 and it hasn’t been fixed yet. No new report needed.
@MateoHideg bug after version 5.0.2497.48
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/75742/macos-look-up-funcion-not-correct-working?_=1751937688737
@lengjian I wasn't able to find that thread until after I submitted this post, so I apologise for that, but interestingly enough, yours has a third VB code.
VB-86526 was the one I found initially, VB-89876 is the one mentioned in your thread, and VB-95233 is the one mentioned in this thread.
Which makes me wonder if they are similar (but different) issues, or just duplicates.
I know a public issue tracker is not going to happen (and I understand why), but it'd be nice to know if these are related, when they were opened and their priority number.
English is my second language, and this is an incredibly useful accessibility feature. For now I've been relying more on Spotlight (by copy-pasting the word), but it's more convoluted (and thus, way less efficient) than just force-clicking.
I wouldn't be surprised if this bug has a low priority number, as with any accessibility-related feature, it's only a niche that needs them. It's understandable, though, Vivaldi's a small team and the browser has a relatively small user base, so this bug affects a niche of a niche.
But I'd be interested to know the status (including the priority number) of these three VB codes (mostly the last one (VB-95233) as that was the one mentioned in this thread), as that version you mentioned is quite a few years old.