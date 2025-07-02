-
Hello everyone, I'm having this problem, only in Vivaldi, since in the Edge browser it is working normally. What do I do to solve this problem or is the problem in Vivaldi since the site is opening in other browsers.
mib2berlin Soprano
@carlinhosnewstyle
Hi, I can reach https://www.neobux.com but I guess you need a login to test.
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and a link to such a page.
@carlinhosnewstyle Vivaldi 7.4 is able to use QUIC protocol.
And HTTP/3 and QUIC protocol is used at neobux.com.
Tested with https://http3checker.com/?host=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neobux.com%2F
Please open internal page
vivaldi:flags
Reset flags
Restart Vivaldi
Retry to load neobux page.
Could be a network issue on you Windows where a network filter in Internet Security app block the QUIC protocol for Vivaldi.
@mib2berlin Hello, with the help of our friends here on the forum we were able to identify the problem.
@DoctorG Thanks for the clarification
@carlinhosnewstyle What was the cause of your issue?