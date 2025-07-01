-
Is there any way to remove round corners in context menu?
Aaron Translator
Thank you for your reply. It wouldn't help me. I want to remove round corners from the context menu.
@invexx Settings → Appearance → (*) Compact Menu Layout
Works great! Thank you very much.
@invexx Pleased to help you.
What is the CSS selector for webpage's contextual menu ?
After the update, my context menus are white. Why?What is the solution?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@pcwal said in Context Menu:
What is the CSS selector for webpage's contextual menu ?
Context menus can't be styled as they are rendered by Chromium native code.
They are either dark or light depending on your appearance settings or your OS settings.
@Pathduck I wanted to add some space between the cursor and the menu because in Linux there's a recurring problem that when we right click it acts as if we clicked twice and executes whatever menu item the cursor was on at that time. making the menu appear a couple pixels to the right of the cursor (or left depending on screen position) would have fixed that
Said:
They are either dark or light depending on your appearance settings or your OS settings.
I have always chosen dark mode in Windows 10, and after the update my context menus are white:
Can you think of what it might be?
mib2berlin Soprano
@barbudo2005
Hi, I can reproduce this with Windows 11, dark theme, white context menu.
Maybe a bug.
Thank you.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@barbudo2005 Yes, looks like a bug with the Appearance settings.
I assume yours is set to Auto?
Try toggling it to Dark and back to Auto. Or reverse. Then restart the browser.
Please report a bug with full reproduction steps if you want it fixed.
I didn't get this here on my system.
I had it set to Light because I use Dark Reader.
Now it works in Dark. Thank you.