I posted this issue over 6 months ago. I have since recreated my account so I do not know if it deleted my forum posts. No worries.
For about the past year, I have had an issue on my Android phone where Vivaldi sync will log out and not log back in unless I provide the password. I set the battery optimization to off and that seemed to help with the frequency but did not resolve the issue.
I think I figured out the reason why and wanted to share what I have figured out in case it may help others.
My phone doubles as my work phone. I have always had the work apps installed via a secure portal. About a year ago, the company I work for switched from Microsoft to Netskope.
Netskope is not a VPN but my phone sees it as one. I believe it monitors both my work and personal network activity and is interfering with Vivaldi sync. I stumbled upon this as an email app I was using had similar issues.
I am unable to change the settings of Netskope so it appears it does not like something about the Vivaldi sync process and blocks it. I like the Vivaldi browser and the solution is to remove the work connection from my phone. Alas, that is not an option and my only other option is to continually log into sync when I use the browser.
Thank you for your time and I appreciate the effort of this forum and the developers of Vivaldi.
I forgot to mention that I also have an Android tablet. The issues I experience on my phone I do not see on my tablet. Vivaldi has logged out on my tablet a few times but normally after a reboot which is expected. Not multiple times per day as I see on my phone.
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, we had reports about sync issues in corporate networks and the Vivaldi team cant do much about.
Does the tables use the same setup as your mobile?
Is any security software running on the mobile but not the tablet?
Thank you very much for your reply. I understand and know there is nothing that Vivaldi can do with corporate networks. Alas, there is nothing I can do either. I can ask the IT department but doubt they will make any accommodations. No worries.
For the most part, my tablet and phone are setup the same as far as common settings go. Apps wise, my tablet has fewer apps installed. I do not have security software installed - only what is provided in the Android settings.
What I am seeing is on both tablet and phone is as long as I am in Vivaldi, the sync stays connected. If I exit and open again, the sync is disconnected. On my tablet, after a few seconds, Vivaldi sync reconnects. On my phone, it sometimes will reconnect and mostly will not requiring I input my password and device name to receonnect. For some reason, the device name I provided during install gets reset.
On my Windows 11 laptop, Vivaldi sync is always connected. Both my tablet and phone are on Android v15.
I have tried other browsers - Firefox and Brave. I realize all of these browsers have different sync systems but from my observations Brave has no sync issues and Firefox sometimes requires a manual sync.
I firmly believe it is Netskope that is interfering with Vivaldi sync. I appreciate your help but believe there is not much else that can be done as I cannot disconnect the corporate security due to my position in my company.