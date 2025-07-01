I posted this issue over 6 months ago. I have since recreated my account so I do not know if it deleted my forum posts. No worries.

For about the past year, I have had an issue on my Android phone where Vivaldi sync will log out and not log back in unless I provide the password. I set the battery optimization to off and that seemed to help with the frequency but did not resolve the issue.

I think I figured out the reason why and wanted to share what I have figured out in case it may help others.

My phone doubles as my work phone. I have always had the work apps installed via a secure portal. About a year ago, the company I work for switched from Microsoft to Netskope.

Netskope is not a VPN but my phone sees it as one. I believe it monitors both my work and personal network activity and is interfering with Vivaldi sync. I stumbled upon this as an email app I was using had similar issues.

I am unable to change the settings of Netskope so it appears it does not like something about the Vivaldi sync process and blocks it. I like the Vivaldi browser and the solution is to remove the work connection from my phone. Alas, that is not an option and my only other option is to continually log into sync when I use the browser.

Thank you for your time and I appreciate the effort of this forum and the developers of Vivaldi.