Nonetheless, I tried to turn it off in the non-working instance. With the Blocking Level set as "No Blocking", it does not work. Then I toggle it back to the default, Block Trackers, and then it works - in that tab.

Interesting! So I guess Perplexity wants to track you a bit more and does not operate when you have too much privacy measures going on. Switching the internal Blocker on/off could maybe confuse the system/script that locks you out, if you don't open up enough. (assumption!)

Also changing the beacon stuff in Firefox suggests that.

My assumption:

If you change settings in Vivaldi -> Settings -> Privacy (there on the top left side under the "Tracking Protection" category, especially the stuff with the hyperlink audit) it could solve your problem. Also maybe if you go to the lock-icon in your address bar and select "Website settings" there you have the possibility to allow "invasive/annoying ads" (don't know how its named in English language, but its something like this) for the perplexity Website. Maybe this also plays a role.

That they seem to require to reduce anti-tracking and privacy measures in a browser is not that trustworthy ... or let's say bad practice though if you ask me. But well ... more and more do it.