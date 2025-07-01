-
In one instance of vivaldi, perplexity.ai is working.
On another machine, it returns "Internal Error".
I have looked through the settings, also of the extensions, don't see the problem.
Perplexity.ai itself says that "the error seems related to vivaldi's differences from standard chromium browsers. Some users experience crashes or failures with Perplexity in Vivaldi but not in Chrome or Firefox."
So I'm not the only one.
(I did actually have a problem in firefox & librewolf as well, but was able to fix that in about:config.)
Anyone else have this, is it generally known to vivaldi developers?
WerewolfAX
Hey!
Have you tried to disable Vivaldis internal blocker for perplexity.ai? Just go on their website and click on the shield-icon in your adress-bar and select "Do not block".
Also: Do you have different extensions on Vivaldi than in the browsers where it works? And what did you change in about:config on Firefox if you had the same problem there and fixed it?
In the working instance, the internal blocking is set to the default, Block Trackers.
Nonetheless, I tried to turn it off in the non-working instance. With the Blocking Level set as "No Blocking", it does not work. Then I toggle it back to the default, Block Trackers, and then it works - in that tab. Open another tab and go to perplexity.ai, and it gives the Internal error there. Which implies that it is probably not in the extensions.
I also had disabled the extensions that are not in the working instance, to no avail.
In firefox, in about:config I had to enable beacon.enabled, which for privacy I had disabled.
Pathduck
@sintnicolaasacademie Works fine here in Vivaldi 7.4 Stable. And since you have a working instance, there's clearly nothing wrong with Vivaldi.
So it's up to you to spend some time figuring out what you've done to the non-working instance to make it give an "internal error".
WerewolfAX
@sintnicolaasacademie said in perplexity.ai not working:
Nonetheless, I tried to turn it off in the non-working instance. With the Blocking Level set as "No Blocking", it does not work. Then I toggle it back to the default, Block Trackers, and then it works - in that tab.
Interesting! So I guess Perplexity wants to track you a bit more and does not operate when you have too much privacy measures going on. Switching the internal Blocker on/off could maybe confuse the system/script that locks you out, if you don't open up enough. (assumption!)
Also changing the beacon stuff in Firefox suggests that.
My assumption:
If you change settings in Vivaldi -> Settings -> Privacy (there on the top left side under the "Tracking Protection" category, especially the stuff with the hyperlink audit) it could solve your problem. Also maybe if you go to the lock-icon in your address bar and select "Website settings" there you have the possibility to allow "invasive/annoying ads" (don't know how its named in English language, but its something like this) for the perplexity Website. Maybe this also plays a role.
That they seem to require to reduce anti-tracking and privacy measures in a browser is not that trustworthy ... or let's say bad practice though if you ask me. But well ... more and more do it.
In the Tracking Protection category I have the same settings on both instances, Block Ads on Abusive Sites and Block Hyperlink Audit Tracking selected. The other options are not selected.
In website settings, the two instances were the same, but on the non-working instance I changed "Intrusive Ads" from Block to Allow. No change in the result unfortunately.
It is strange, because the site first comes up for a second, and then flips to Internal error.
I agree that it looks like they may be looking for more tracking.
Thank you for your suggestions.
Pathduck
@sintnicolaasacademie Have you tried just clearing cache and cookies?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile, disabling adblocking and all extensions:
