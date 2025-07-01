-
Jullian627
I have vivaldi on 2 computers (one is my personal computer and one is my work computer) and my android phone. Is it possible to have multiple accounts and switch between the work and personal account on my phone, like I can on desktop browser?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Jullian627
Hi, can you tell us a bit more about your workflow?
If you change on desktop from one sync account to the second you have the same data on both at the end.
Except you have two user profiles.
I use dual apps for this on Android, you can also install the snapshot version, it is independent to your stable install.
-
Jullian627
@mib2berlin I use my computer at work for only work stuff. The computer at home i use a bit for both. My want is to have 2 separate accounts and syncs at home one for work with all its browsing data and passwords. And one for my personal browsing and passwords and to keep those two separate and be able to switch between to two within the browser. If I'm understanding you correctly I can download the snapshot version on my android alongside the stable release and have 2 instances on my device with different accounts and syncs on each?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Jullian627 said in Is is possible to have two accounts and switch between the 2:
I can download the snapshot version on my android alongside the stable release and have 2 instances on my device with different accounts and syncs on each?
Exactly.
If your device support dual apps it is easier, it create a clone of your existing stable install.
On desktop you would need a second profile or a Standalone install.