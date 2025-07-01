-
How do we configure the start page navigation so that we can still see our speed dials but remove the bookmarks, history, notes, calendar, and email.
I want to only see the speed dials in the start page navigation. I already use the sidebar for the bookmarks, history, notes, calendar, email, and others.
@ResearchScientist You can't. There's no setting for that.
You might be able to hide the elements with custom CSS though.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
Well, I do like Vivaldi for its customisability. I'll give it a go. Thanks.
@ResearchScientist Also read this, it will help you figure out the CSS selectors needed instead of guessing:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
That's great. Thanks.