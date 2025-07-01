Greetings,

I lost access to speed dial temporarily. This caused me some stress, as that's my landing page whenever I open a new tab, and I rely on it a lot to spare me the bother of looking up sites. It's solved now (thanks, @ Pathduck ), but now I've run into a new issue.

I've set about to restoring all the customizations I'd had in place before this happened, and that includes selecting a pic from my hard drive to serve as a theme. I chose a random pic just to make sure I remembered how to do it, and it worked - the pic was then my background. But it wasn't the one I wanted, so I tried to set another one - only it no longer works.

Now it's listing the pic I chose in its library of themes, and won't let me choose another from the pic file on my hd. Every time I do it, nothing happens. It will still let me use a theme from its library, and even offers me an expanded library if I want one - but no more custom themes. Can this be fixed?