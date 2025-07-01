-
Greetings,
I lost access to speed dial temporarily. This caused me some stress, as that's my landing page whenever I open a new tab, and I rely on it a lot to spare me the bother of looking up sites. It's solved now (thanks, @Pathduck), but now I've run into a new issue.
I've set about to restoring all the customizations I'd had in place before this happened, and that includes selecting a pic from my hard drive to serve as a theme. I chose a random pic just to make sure I remembered how to do it, and it worked - the pic was then my background. But it wasn't the one I wanted, so I tried to set another one - only it no longer works.
Now it's listing the pic I chose in its library of themes, and won't let me choose another from the pic file on my hd. Every time I do it, nothing happens. It will still let me use a theme from its library, and even offers me an expanded library if I want one - but no more custom themes. Can this be fixed?
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@CStallone See my reply in the other topic.
The Start Page Quick Settings allow you to change the background image quickly. Click the "Select Image..." button.
Vivaldi has some really good help pages, I really (really) suggest you read some.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/start-page/
-
@Pathduck: okay, I get that I'm unskilled in this sort of thing. But setting pic files as backgrounds is something I've been doing for years, in Windows. And I did it the same way today, which led to me adding a pic off my hd to the browser's library of themes. And I did it the way I was instructed to in the link you posted for me.
But now the same procedure won't work. I go to Tools -> settings -> themes -> library -> import theme -> and then I select a pic file.
I know the files I'm trying to use are pics. I'm clicking on them before trying to use them. But when I click them to choose them, nothing is happening. So it appears to me as though I'm doing this correctly, the way I've done it many times before, but it is simply not working.
-
Okay, there was a link to allow Vivaldi to use images outside its library. I clicked it and it immediately allowed me to make the change. Thank you for your time.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@CStallone The Import Theme button is supposed to select a theme ZIP file, not an image.
The file picker type is explicitly set to *.zip:
If you try forcing it to open an image file, it will naturally fail.
Again I suggest using the Quick Settings for picking a background image.
-
@CStallone, I simply selected in the Theme setting to use the background from the Windows desktop.
If I put there an image which I like, it also do it in Vivaldi, apart it gives an interesting transparency effect when you launch Vivaldi and aparently are only the bars and tabs visible over the Windows wallpaper.