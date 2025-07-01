-
Started right after I updated to latest, which I did on June 30 2025. Once it happens it gets stuck like that until it magically resolves, then starts again at random. It doesn't happen on any other browser or app. I have tried scrolling with both less pressure and more, and less sometimes works but not all the time. Whether or not I start scrolling on something clickable doesn't seem to matter.
@kvanne Of course, by scrolling you mean dragging - unless you have some other input device like a Bluetooth mouse?
Do you tend to press then drag, or just immediately drag? I can imagine a few ways the "press then drag" scenario might end up like you describe - some sort of time out or external interruption - but I'm not sure how immediately dragging the page could go wrong (in terms of process which might trigger it).
@sgunhouse Yeah, dragging, I'm not using anything external. I usually tend to drag very lightly as I don't want to accidentally click on something.
@kvanne I personally haven't seen this issue, though as I use a testing build that may mean it's only an issue in whatever version you have. You using the latest Stable build? Nothing special about your device and system?
@sgunhouse Version 7.4.3691.84. I haven't had any more issues since I posted this thread so who knows, maybe my phone is possessed.
Nope, it started again.