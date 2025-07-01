-
Good day
Since yesterday I am unable to open any dropbox files with the Vivaldi browser. I get the following error
"The webpage at https://excel.officeapps.live.com/x/_layouts/xlviewerinternal.aspx?WOPISrc=https://wopi.dropbox.com/wopi/files/oid_8908120172738597376&dl=0&edit=1&rlkey=nyneowvsf3ka7ukvdpjpp6lyt&ui=en-us might be temporarily down or it may have moved permanently to a new web address."
Any help with this would be appreciated
Thank you
@avguste No such eror with Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55 Windows 11.
@avguste Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/