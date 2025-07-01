Sorry if this has already been answered, I just can't seem to find anything.

So, Firefox has something called Total Cookie Protection which partitions cookies so they track you less. Supposedly, I'm using certain extensions that it renders unnecessary.

I've found old(ish) posts claiming the nightly version of Vivaldi can do the same with certain flags enabled.

Can anyone tell me if that feature ever made it out of the nightly build? Does Vivaldi partition tags and/or is there a place to check these flags in the general build? I'm trying to figure out if these extensions are useless in Vivaldi as well.