-
Sorry if this has already been answered, I just can't seem to find anything.
So, Firefox has something called Total Cookie Protection which partitions cookies so they track you less. Supposedly, I'm using certain extensions that it renders unnecessary.
I've found old(ish) posts claiming the nightly version of Vivaldi can do the same with certain flags enabled.
Can anyone tell me if that feature ever made it out of the nightly build? Does Vivaldi partition tags and/or is there a place to check these flags in the general build? I'm trying to figure out if these extensions are useless in Vivaldi as well.
-
@Taurterus No need to activate flags. All chromium now use the partitioned cookies / CHIPS (so vivaldi too) https://privacysandbox.google.com/cookies/chips?hl=en
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Total Cookie Protection in Firefox is not the same as partitioned cookies/CHIPS in Chromium.
It's up to the site if they want to use partitioned/CHIPS cookies or not. So not at all like Total Cookie Protection in Firefox.
CHIPS is Google's attempt to "solve" the third-party cookies problem by pretending to care about privacy while still allowing sites to set cookies from trackers.
Maybe in the (far?) future when Google actually goes through with disabling 3PC, it will be (somewhat) similar, but not really. And from what I've read it won't happen any time soon.
-
@Hadden89 I'm under the impression CHIPS are a choice given to web developers, like @Pathduck says, not a default browser method. If it's a choice on their part that really makes the whole thing pointless; I'm trying to find if Vivaldi partitions (or has a method of partitioning) all cookies regardless.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Taurterus said in Does Vivaldi partition cookies like Firefox?:
I'm trying to find if Vivaldi partitions (or has a method of partitioning) all cookies regardless.
Like I said, Vivaldi does not have anything like Total Cookie Protection.
Just disable 3rd-party cookies and you'll be fine. Although that won't stop sites setting partitioned cookies as they are treated like first-party.
Example of "CHIPS" cookies:
I have never visited
3lift.com. But I have visited
wunderground.com.
So the next time I visit Wunderground, a request will be made to 3Lift containing this cookie and its value.
Google of course, claims this is them "improving user privacy" but I call BS on that. Google's "Privacy Sandbox" is just a scam to get control of the ads and tracker market for themselves while still tracking users.