Working on this project I noticed that
RegExp.escapeis not available in the Vivaldi browser (Windows v 7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) (64-bit) ).
RegExp.escapeis now generally available in the major browsers.
Will it be available in newer Vivaldi browsers?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@KooiInc Update your browser maybe?
@KooiInc said in RegExp.escape:
RegExp.escape
Exists
@Pathduck Let me check that. Didn't see the new version indicator (auto update)
...
That did it. Ok, scratch the question
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@KooiInc You can manually check for updates in the Help menu.
Help > About will also tell you the Chromium version.
The same in
vivaldi://system
It's a good idea to check these once in a while when doing bleeding edge web developments