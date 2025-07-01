I submitted a bug report but never got a response, so now I'll try posting it here, hopefully someone will notice.

When I install an app, it works fine the first time I open it.

When I switch to a different app, the app shows up with a blank white space at the top - and the height of this space matches the size of where the address bar would have been, but it's just an empty space.

What's really bad is that every touch input is also offset by this same vertical distance - so you can't tap on a button or input, but if you tap above an element, it responds.

I have the address bar configured to show at the top, so this might be what triggers the bug.

Anyway, this happens in every page/app - which means Vivaldi is currently unusable for apps on Android!

I can of course just use Chrome for any apps (since we're not allowed to uninstall Chrome, grr) but Chrome doesn't block ads - so I'd really like to use Vivaldi.

I've submitted a bug report (VAB-11268) with a screenshot.

If someone could PLEASE get the attention of the Vivaldi team and get someone to look into this.