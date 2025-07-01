-
Turn off animation of "blocking level" icon in address bar.
Sometimes it blinking every 5-10 second.
For example
https://dtf.ru
mib2berlin Soprano
@SilverS
Hi, there is no animation of the shield icon, if it blink it would be a bug. I cant reproduce this.
Please test in a Guest Profile.
@mib2berlin Hello.
I mean animation between button "Reload" and "lock"
In most sites it blinks once.
https://dtf.ru - blinks with random time delays.
It's not bug.
mib2berlin Soprano
@SilverS
I understand but it should not blink/animate at all and it doesn't do for me.
There is a setting in Settings > Appearance for animations, I am not sure which is the default setting, please check:
@mib2berlin
Thank you for advice, i turned off "use animation".
Perfectly working.