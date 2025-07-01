Looking at "Notes" in panel or expanded view:

Is it possible to red flag an item which would also color the note text to red to draw attention?

.....or to apply any standard flag choice that would mark the item text the same color as the flag. (There is an example of this as a css for mail items)

code_text /* Coloured Subject Titles for Email Labels */ #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Bug']) { color:orange; }

Just trying to explore another way to draw attention to a particular note in a long list. TIA