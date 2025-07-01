Fact check the source.

Similarly, Some research are funded by meat industry too to increase their sales.

They show humans were omnivores and atr meat. Thats scientificaly proved that hunter-gatherers were more of gatherers.

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2024/jan/24/hunter-gatherers-were-mostly-gatherers-says-archaeologist?CMP=share_btn_fb

Its also logical that fruits and plants were easily available , while animals were more adept at running in the jungle. So, non-veg and animal milk was not readily available.

Only after agriculture animal farming began.

Remember the ad for smoking in initial days saying smoking is good for health. It was promoted by tobacco industry.