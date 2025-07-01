[HOAX] & [Message] Top scientists sound alarm : Dead humans being pumped into US food supply
-
Fact check the source.
Similarly, Some research are funded by meat industry too to increase their sales.
They show humans were omnivores and atr meat. Thats scientificaly proved that hunter-gatherers were more of gatherers.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2024/jan/24/hunter-gatherers-were-mostly-gatherers-says-archaeologist?CMP=share_btn_fb
Its also logical that fruits and plants were easily available , while animals were more adept at running in the jungle. So, non-veg and animal milk was not readily available.
Only after agriculture animal farming began.
Remember the ad for smoking in initial days saying smoking is good for health. It was promoted by tobacco industry.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@3dvs Well, when you get your "news" from social media, that's the kind of crap you end up reading.
Why are you posting this here?
-
@3dvs Oh, look Ma! Soylent Pink.
-
@Pathduck exactly thats my point. Dont believe in social media and in the world .
Much research, then believe .
-
@3dvs Haha, minced meat. They want to poison the US citizens. Alert!
…
SCNR
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@3dvs Please don't post such topics without further explanation.
I have edited your title so people understand it's a hoax.
Also it's an old hoax so I don't see how relevant to anything it is.
-
@Pathduck thanks
-
It's hilarious what I see daily in the web in certain social media and pages. Anyway, fact is, that a lot of US food is banned in the EU, due to poor, unhealthy US food standards.
Even products from the same brand are different and better in the EU import version.
A malicious question: Will a Francfourter sausage factory in the US stop the production, only because an Mexican worker has fallen in the grinder?
-
This post is deleted!
-
@zarick BS. lots of belief from holy books' non sense words. People wrote many useless things in books but when it contains such words they are dangerous
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@3dvs You see, this is what happens when you post stuff like this. It attracts the lunatic fringe religious zealot conspiracy theorist crazies. Like flies to cow dung.
We don't need those people here.
-
PPathduck locked this topic