-
speedbrake
I just installed vivaldi and completed the setup. Now every time I open a link from mail or an external program it opens vivaldi:welcome instead of the link I just clicked. I don't want to use feeds/mail/calender. I just want it to open the link. Clicking start browsing just redirects to the vivaldi website. It does not open the website I requested.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@speedbrake That shouldn’t happen. But you need to be more specific, which program and what link? I can open links from third party programs with Vivaldi as default browser just fine.
-
@speedbrake When such issue happens, close the Welcome tab with Ctrl+W and restart.
Next opening a link from external apps should work.
-
speedbrake
@luetage links from outlook sign in links from windows apps such as Deezer