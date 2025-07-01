Long press on speed dial should show option to open in private tab and copy link
SheikhAzharuddin
Please add the feature on long press on the speed dial to show 2 additional option - open in private tab and copy link...
Use case
It will be easier to open the speed dial directly in private tab or copy link without opening the site.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@SheikhAzharuddin
To show support for this idea, please upvote the feature request here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53902/longpress-menu-options-on-a-speedial-version-2-0.