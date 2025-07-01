-
speedbrake
How do I get rid of these results when typing in the address bar?
This is my current setting:
I want my address bar to be useful and minimal, no clutter.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@speedbrake
Hi, looks like Direct Match even you have it disabled.
I cant reproduce it with any single letter but I cant test with Kagi. Should not matter which search engine is used.
Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55, Opensuse Linux.
-
speedbrake
I think I figured it out. It's the default bookmarks that vivaldi adds (and nobody cares about).