Greetings,
Okay so Vivaldi has decided to stop opening the speed dial landing page for me. I haven't made any changes that would account for this, and I don't know why it's happening. I've checked, and found that all my bookmarks are intact, and under settings, I'm set as start page for homepage. Only problem is when I open a new tab, it brings up a Google search bar. So can someone please explain how I'm supposed to fix this? Thank you in advance.
CS
@CStallone
Hi, check if your speed dial folder in the bookmark panel have a + at the folder.
This mark a folder as speed dial folder.
Extensions can change startup settings, maybe an update cause this.
No plus sign.
@CStallone
Ah, then right click on the folder and mark it as speed dial.
@mib2berlin: that option doesn't come up. I just get the usual pulldown of options when you right click a link (open in new tab, open in background tab, etc.).
mib2berlin Soprano
@CStallone
I meant in the bookmark panel or bookmark page vivaldi://bookmarks:
@mib2berlin: okay, I see what you're doing there, but 'Use as Speed Dial' isn't an option. I have, listed in the pulldown, everything you have up until that.
@CStallone
Hm, very strange.
Check in Settings > Appearance > Menu Customisation > Bookmark List if the entry is there.
You can move it back from the right side or simply Restore Default Menu.
@mib2berlin: It is there. As a matter of fact, when I go to Settings > Appearance > Menu Customisation > Bookmark List I see everything you see. So what do I do now? btw, I didn't mention this last night, but there's a tab of bookmarks the toolbar, that I appeared around the same time as this happened. I didn't do anything to cause either of these changes.
mib2berlin Soprano
@CStallone
I am sorry but I cant remember a user report such an issue here in the forum since ever.
I bet an extension cause this or your user profile is broken, this can happen it the user downgrade Vivaldi or a crash.
For the first, disable loading extensions at start.
Two ways:
Open a command shell (CMD) and start Vivaldi with
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
Or
Add this switch to your Vivaldi desktop shortcut.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@CStallone Are you actually clicking on a bookmarks folder and not just a bookmark?
A screenshot of what you're seeing might help.
Both your "disappeared" speed dial including the UI and your bookmarks folder.
As an example, here you can see the three Speed Dials: Hjem, Reise, Shopping and the matching bookmarks folders in the panel.
On the right in the Start Page header are the links to open the Bookmarks, History and Notes managers.
There is also an alternative way of making a folder a speed dial, just selecting the folder and checking the "Speed Dial" option in the editor:
I can't find now the speed dial folder, & I suspect it may be deleted. I'm beginning to stress over this.
-
@CStallone If it's deleted it should still be in the Deleted folder and can be restored from there.
-
@CStallone
Any folder can be a speed dial folder, the question is what is showing up here?
Are you on the Dashboard maybe?
I think this is all too techie for me. I apologize in advance if my technological cluelessness makes this difficult for you both. Now the trash folder appears to be empty. I say appears because when I click on it, it doesn't let me look inside.
Now I think I've been looking at the wrong thing. I get that there's a folder for all the links I've saved in speed dial, but I don't think I was looking at it earlier when I thought I was. Where would it be?
@CStallone Please make a screenshot, it's impossible for others to guess what you're doing based on your descriptions.
Read about managing bookmarks in Vivaldi:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmarks/
@Pathduck: well I'm not really doing anything at this point. Tell you what, tell me where to look for the speed dial folder & I'll screenshot what I see when I look there.
-
@CStallone Click the Bookmarks icon on the panel bar.
If you don't see the panel bar, press F4 or click the panel toggle button.
-
@Pathduck: okay, done. Then I see a link to speed dial on the bottom of the page. But it's greyed out & I can't click on it.
-
@CStallone Screenshot please.