@ CStallone Are you actually clicking on a bookmarks folder and not just a bookmark?

A screenshot of what you're seeing might help.

Both your "disappeared" speed dial including the UI and your bookmarks folder.

As an example, here you can see the three Speed Dials: Hjem, Reise, Shopping and the matching bookmarks folders in the panel.

On the right in the Start Page header are the links to open the Bookmarks, History and Notes managers.

There is also an alternative way of making a folder a speed dial, just selecting the folder and checking the "Speed Dial" option in the editor:

