Hello,
This web site is fine in Chrome & Edge but will not load properly in Vivaldi.
https://seqliftsout.info
Any clues as to why this would be so? Thanks.
Bob
@ozbob
Hi, I don't know how the page should look but it looks the same in Chrome:
Try to disable the Vivaldi ad blocker, something may change in a blocking list.
You can disable it with the shield icon in the address bar for a page.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin thanks, have tried that.
This is what it looks like on my chrome. There is a summary of the reported lift outages. I have also checked with FIreFox (correct), Brave (correct) EPIC doesn't show. It must be something to do with the embed I think.
@ozbob
My screen shot was incomplete, the page work on Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55.
The question is why not for you, did you tried to delete the cookies for the page?
Reload with Shift+F5 should load without cache.
@mib2berlin Thanks. I am using 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit) cleared cache, cookies, still not rendering properly for me.
@ozbob
Hm, next would be to test the page in a Guest Profile.
If this work maybe an extension cause this.
@mib2berlin Yes, that worked fine. The page loaded completely using the guest profile.
Yes, one of the extensions was causing the issue. Closed it down and the page is loading normally. Thanks for all your help.
@ozbob
Nice!
Please tell us the extension, it will help other users and I can take it on my "evil" extensions list.
@mib2berlin Sure. Trend Micro ID Protection extension.