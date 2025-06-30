-
I keep getting the "Mail client startup failed. Error: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'accountld')
despite it working before, for some reason I can't delete the mail account nor can I add any, the mail client itself shows no emails, no categories either. I recently synched Vivialdi from the latest version and synched it to an older version, however I also copied a lot of appdata from one computer to another and since Vivaldi installs normally to their for some reason it might have made a difference too.
never mind, it seems doing this fixed it @gmg said in Unable to delete e-mail account:
Edit: we've found the issue causing this and working on a fix for the next update
Hi
I believe it should be enough to re-index your db as described here.
Could you all try that for me?
Solution: Re-index your db
Both of these above errors (error #1 and #2) can be fixed by deleting the database so that the message headers are re-fetched and everything re-indexed
(Warning: You will lose POP3 messages or any message that has already been deleted from the server, along with local drafts and outbox messages)
- Open your profile directory (You can find the location of the profile directory by going to vivaldi:about and see Profile Path)
- Close Vivaldi
- Find folder “Default/Storage/ext/mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/def/IndexedDB” and delete it .
- Open Vivaldi
- Once you open Vivaldi again, it will start fetching all the mails again (Note: it won’t need to re-download the content since that’s still stored under your Profile Path/Default/Mail folder)
https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-advanced/troubleshooting-and-debugging-vivaldi-mail/#Fix_for_a_couple_of_known_errors_re-index
